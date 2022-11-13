Gauri Khan dances with Manish Malhotra at the Monaco wedding

Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others, SRK’s wife recently attended a wedding in Monaco.

Manish recently released a video of him and Gauri performing a dance routine on stage during the wedding.

“Such fun times, Gauri Khan you are special,” he commented alongside the video when he posted it to his Instagram Stories.

“Such fun times, Gauri Khan you are special,” he commented alongside the video when he posted it to his Instagram Stories. It depicts Manish wearing a black sherwani dancing with Gauri while listening to the love ballad Tu Aake Dekh Le by King. The designer’s silver Anarkali dress on Gauri is exquisite.

Gauri is Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and a successful interior designer. Three children—Aryan, 25, Suhana, 22, and AbRam, 9—belong to the couple.

Many other wedding attendees had previously shared images with Gauri. Additionally, Karan Johar posted a photo of her wearing a black gown from a different event at the Monaco wedding. Gauri and Karan could be seen posing around a circular table in the photo with people like Nitasha Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, and others.

Dream Homes with Gauri Khan is a YouTube programme that Gauri Khan also hosts. With the instruction to create “a place that also looks enjoyable, because let’s be honest, we have to snap a lot of pictures, you know Instagram and whatnot,” she recently gave Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s patio a makeover.

Talking about her new space done by Gauri, Katrina said on the show, “Wow, I just love the lighting. First of all the lighting is the most important thing in any space. This looks so cosy and so cute. And the trees, the greenery that she has done is just the thing that transforms this place.”