Hindustani Bhau threatens Uorfi Javed for wearing bold outfits

Uorfi Javed is renowned for her feisty demeanor and unvarnished ideas. The actress comes from a middle-class household, so breaking into the glitz and glamour industry was challenging for her. She recently criticized Hindustani Bhau, a Bigg Boss 13 contestant, for criticizing her clothing choices.

Uorfi had taken the brave decision of abandoning her family to pursue her profession in the entertainment world, and she did so with courage and a dream in her eyes. Uorfi has worked really hard to get where she is now, going from spending a week living in a park to working in call centers.

She also shared a number of pictures demonstrating how Uorfi had earlier refused Hindustani Bhau’s assistance. And requested him to speak out against rape and domestic abuse rather than criticizing her choice of attire.

It all began when Hindustani Bhau threatened Uorfi Javed in a video he shared on his Instagram account. He was heard in the viral video saying that Uorfi’s fashion choices send the wrong message to young Indian women.

He said:“Jai hind, ye message hai Uorfi Javed ke liye. Jo khud ko bohot badhi fashion designer samaj rahi hai. Beta ye jo bahar tu kapre pehen ke ghum rahi haina fashion ke naam pe, ye Hindustan ka na riwaz nahi hai, sanskriti nahi hai. Tere wajah se na bohot galat message ja raha hai behen betiyo tak toh sudhar ja beta, warna mae sudhar dunga. Haa? Ek bhai ke nate pyaar se samjha raha hu, sudhar jana.”

After that, Uorfi Javed uploaded screenshots of her WhatsApp conversation with the PR representative of Hindustani Bhau to her Instagram stories. We can see from the screenshots that Uorfi claimed Bhau was making this move to garner attention because she had earlier denied asking him for assistance. She also posted an old video of Bhau complimenting Uorfi for her clothing during a media interview.

Internet users criticised Hindustani Bhau for publicly threatening a girl as soon as the video got viral. He is figuratively threatening a female on social media, according to one user. Another user on the internet said, “Wah apka kya sanskar hai. Why do you use the term sudharunga?