Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and others make an action movie

Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sunny Deol announced an action film.

Ahmed Khan and Zee Studio back it.

Source reported that they will collaborate on a dhamakedaar action film.

Advertisement

Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sunny Deol announced an action film. Ahmed Khan and Zee Studio back it. Pinkvilla reported that they will collaborate on a dhamakedaar action film. According to a source, Ahmed Khan and the company are planning to reunite action stars from the 1980s in a single film.

Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty’s first look from their upcoming action movie was released on Wednesday. The actioner is unnamed. Jackie captioned the photo: “#BaapOfAllFilms. Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal.” In the first look, the actors pose with intensity. In June, filming began. Vivek Chauhan directs.

See

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) Advertisement

Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, and Mithun Chakraborty’s film

Mithun’s 72nd birthday saw the movie’s announcement. Shroff posed with Mithun and Sanjay. “Jahan chaar yaar mil jaaye….arre chautha kidhar hain bhidu….. @duttsanjay @mithunchakrabortyofficial ? (Where four friends reunite… But, where is the 4th one?) Using the Hashtag #BaapOfAll Films, Sanjay Dutt tagged Sunny Deol and reposted on Twitter, “First day of shoot and @iamsunnydeol already bunking… Where are you Paaji? #BAAPofallfilms.”

Sunny will be in Gadar 2 and Apne 2 with Ameesha Patel. The Good Maharaja and Ghudchadi are Sanjay’s. Mithun was last seen in The Kashmir Files, while Jackie will star in Life Is Good in 2022.

Also Read Jackie Shroff hugs Abhishek Bachchan in a dhoti, Salman Khan greets Palak Tiwari: Watch Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Raveena Tandon, and Vidya...