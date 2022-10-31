Jackky Bhagnani shares amazing picture from Maldives vacations

Jackky Bhagnani, an actor, and his girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh have travelled to the Maldives to spend some time together.

Jackky posted a photo on Instagram while enjoying the sun in the Maldives.

Fans and his girlfriend both responded to the picture.

Jackky published a picture of himself aboard a yacht. He was dressed in blue shorts and a red-and-white T-shirt, and the ocean was in the background. He struck an open-arms pose for the camera. He incorporated the Otnicka tune Memories. Rakul Preet Singh is credited with taking the photo.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Jackky wrote, “Let your dreams FLY high (plane emoji). Actor-girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh wrote, ”I wonder who shot such a lovely pic (fire emoji).” To which, Jackky replied, “@rakulpreet I wonder (heart emoji).”

One person responded to the image by saying, “Jackky is himself hot.” You are looking extremely handsome, big brother (fire emojis),” another individual commented. Coolest stance, said another individual. Emoticons for heart and fire were frequently used on the image.

Earlier this year, Jackky and Rakul made their relationship official. Recently, the couple travelled together to the glitzy Diwali celebration that movie producer Ramesh Taurani was throwing.

With him, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, and Arjun Kapoor, Rakul celebrated her 32nd birthday in London. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rakul discussed her relationship with Jackky and stated, “Both Jackky and I believe that you should respect your spouse. We don’t talk about work because we are all so busy. We respect each other as being in a relationship just when it comes to specific topics I want to talk about. After that, security enters.

She is now starring alongside Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the motion picture Thank God, which came out on October 25. On October 14, her film Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was released. Along with several other projects, she even has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 in development.