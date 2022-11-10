Kartik Aaryan puts on 14 kgs for Freddy; netizens reacts positively

Kartik Aaryan posted a story on Instagram about his experience filming his forthcoming movie.

Kartik Aaryan posted a story on Instagram about his experience filming his forthcoming movie. He gained 14 kg so he could play Freddy’s part well. In the comments, fans praised him for his tenacity and diligence. On December 2, Freddy will be made available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kartik posted a photo of himself both before and after he began working on his body. He shared a shirtless selfie in a mirror and one from his film Freddy. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, “This is the Origin Story of #Freddy which put me under a lot of physical strain and sleepless nights, Seldom come such opportunities where we get to showcase a completely different side and Freddy is that character (black heart and turtle emojis).”

Many of Kartik’s fans were inspired by his change. One of his followers responded to his tweet by saying, “What a transformation, method acting on point.” Another supporter said, “I am positive that this will transform the game. I’m really happy for you, K (Kartik). Another supporter commented, “To all the sleepless nights you rarely had, we are proud of you (red heart emoji).” Many of his supporters left heart emojis for him in appreciation of his degree of dedication.

Recently, Kartik unveiled the first teaser trailer of Freddy and wrote, “Welcome to the World of #Freddy. Appointments open 2nd December 2022.” He will essay the role of an introverted dentist, who appears to be a serial killer. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

After the commercial success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu, Kartik’s first movie is called Freddy.

After Luka Chuppi, he will next be seen in Shehzada, which will be a reunion with co-star Kriti Sanon. The movie, which has Rohit Dhawan as its director, is scheduled for release in February of next year. It is the authorised Hindi translation of Allu Arjun’s hugely successful Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Aashiqui 3 and Satya Prem Ki Katha, both starring Kiara Advani, are upcoming films for Kartik. The actor who will co-star with Kartik in Aashiqui 3 has yet to be announced by the film’s producers.