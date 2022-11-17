Kriti Sanon gives ‘fire’ reply to Paparazzo

Kriti Sanon attended Elle’s 2022 beauty awards.

A paparazzo account posted a video of Kriti solo at the awards event on Instagram.

She was sassy when asked about her boyfriend.

Kriti wore a navy satin dress and heels. Her hair was untucked. She wore studs and a bracelet. She smiled for the cameramen. She nodded and moved on. A reporter asked, “Aapka partner nhi hai (You don’t have a partner?).” She replied, “Toh kya hua (So what?)” and posed again with a smile.

One person said, “This photo is going to break the internet.” Another said, “Gorgeous Beauty (smiling with red heart eyes emoji).” Another said, “To kya huaa (So what with fire emoji) fire kriti”

Celebrities attended. Deepika Padukone wore a white shirt, skirt, and heels. Kartik Aaryan wore a blue turtleneck sweater, blazer, and pants.

Kriti will star with Varun Dhawan in Bhediya. Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal star. It opens on November 25. Kriti and Varun promote their film.

Kriti has upcoming projects with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan. She’s also working on Ganpath: Part 1 and Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew.

