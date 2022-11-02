SRK visited Mannat again to greet fans on his 57th birthday.

A huge crowd gathered outside his house to see him.

He thanked fans in a selfie with them.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today. The actor is touched by his fans’ love on his special day. He visited Mannat again to greet fans. A huge crowd gathered outside his house to see him. SRK posted a selfie with fans on social media as usual.

King Khan tweeted a selfie with his fans and thanked them. He’s wearing a white t-shirt, sunglasses, and a cool hairstyle. He thanked fans in a note with the photo. He’s “grateful” for the love. He wrote, “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy.”

Look

It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

Advertisement

Fans sent heart emojis after he posted the photo. Some sent him birthday wishes. Fan wrote, “The people who are able to be there in Mumbai and celebrate your birthday with you are so blessed … but remember Shah, that this is just a small fraction of the ppl that adore you around the world… sending you a warm birthday hug from London my love.” Others called him “King”.

Happy birthday, love of my life 😭❤️ You are so special and you deserve all the love in the world! #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/Wc9400sXY9 — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) November 2, 2022

Advertisement

Pathaan teaser

Shah Rukh teased Pathaan on his birthday. The 2023 film is highly anticipated. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play key roles. Social media erupted over the teaser. The release date is January 25, 2023.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) Advertisement