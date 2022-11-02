Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan with fans says, “Grateful for making me feel so special”

Shah Rukh Khan with fans says, “Grateful for making me feel so special”

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan with fans says, “Grateful for making me feel so special”

Shah Rukh Khan with fans says, “Grateful for making me feel so special”

Advertisement
  • SRK visited Mannat again to greet fans on his 57th birthday.
  • A huge crowd gathered outside his house to see him.
  • He thanked fans in a selfie with them.
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today. The actor is touched by his fans’ love on his special day. He visited Mannat again to greet fans. A huge crowd gathered outside his house to see him. SRK posted a selfie with fans on social media as usual.
King Khan tweeted a selfie with his fans and thanked them. He’s wearing a white t-shirt, sunglasses, and a cool hairstyle. He thanked fans in a note with the photo. He’s “grateful” for the love. He wrote,  “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy.”

Look

Advertisement

 

Fans sent heart emojis after he posted the photo. Some sent him birthday wishes. Fan wrote, “The people who are able to be there in Mumbai and celebrate your birthday with you are so blessed … but remember Shah, that this is just a small fraction of the ppl that adore you around the world… sending you a warm birthday hug from London my love.”  Others called him “King”.

Advertisement

 

Pathaan teaser
Shah Rukh teased Pathaan on his birthday. The 2023 film is highly anticipated. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play key roles. Social media erupted over the teaser. The release date is January 25, 2023.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Advertisement

Also Read

Learn more about the gay role Shah Rukh Khan portrayed in THIS movie
Learn more about the gay role Shah Rukh Khan portrayed in THIS movie

For all of Shah Rukh Khan's admirers, November 2 is a very...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story