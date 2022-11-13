Sonam Kapoor breastfeeds Vayu pretty easily, has no stretchmarks

Sonam shared details of her delivery and her post-natal experience since Vayu was born on Sunday via Instagram Stories.

On August 20, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, the son of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, was born. Earlier, while she was in her third trimester of pregnancy, the star talked openly about her experience. Sonam shared details of her delivery and her post-natal experience since Vayu was born on Sunday via Instagram Stories. She gave birth “quickly,” according to the actor, and has been “breastfeeding comfortably.” The new mother also discussed the precautions she took to prevent stretchmarks.

Sonam Kapoor detailed the things she has been using as a new mother in a series of notes posted on Instagram Stories. The actor started by saying, “I have been now getting a lot of questions on my pre-natal, pregnancy and post-natal (journey). I will do my best to answer and do stories on everything and add it to my highlights (on Instagram).”

Sonam continued by discussing how to have a “natural delivery” with “minimal interference.” She wrote, “My pre-natal journey was quite different. I was very sure I wanted to have as natural a journey as I could that would lead to a natural delivery with as little intervention as possible. For that I decided to take help of ‘gentle birth method’ with Dr Gowra Motha. She had written a lovely book called Gentle Birth Method that explains how to deal with the prenatal journey.”

Speaking further about her doctor, Sonam wrote, “She was a practicing ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynecologist) in London’s NHS and was disillusioned by the crude and detached way mothers were dealt with. So, she tried to find a gentler and kinder method. She uses a lot of Ayurvedic practices, creative healing and homeopathy. I’ve followed her blindly. I’ve had a natural birth thanks to all her teachings and I’m breastfeeding pretty easily…”

The actor further shared the steps she took during her pregnancy that ensured she did not get stretch marks. Sonam wrote, “Besides the linea nigra, I don’t have any stretch marks at all. I’ve used a combination of these two products (which she shared a picture of) three times a day on my whole trunk area up to my thighs. I also drank collagen, had vitamin C and a lot of protein.”

Sonam went on to discuss the pigmentation that women, particularly South Asian women, experience during pregnancy and how the “best approach” to reduce it is to use a sunscreen with SPF. The actor added that during pregnancy, teeth and gums “become really sensitive,” and she herself had to go to the dentist twice while she was carrying her kid. Sharing her tips to avoid dental issues, Sonam said, “I do oil pulling every morning… to promote oral hygiene… I make a combination of sesame oil, coconut oil, and olive oil.”