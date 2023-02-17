Deepika Padukone enjoying success of her recent film

Deepika Padukone is enjoying the success of her most recent film.

The actress stole the show at a recent event.

She has turned down the ones she hopes to play in Hollywood.

At the moment, Deepika Padukone is enjoying the success of her most recent film, Pathaan. The movie, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after over 4 years, not only broke numerous box office records but also won over the hearts of the audience. John Abraham plays the antagonist in the Siddharth Anand film. The actress stole the show at a recent event after discussing South Asian representation and the kinds of parts she wants to play in Hollywood.

In an interview, Deepika Padukone discussed the types of parts she has turned down and the ones she hopes to play in Hollywood. “I think we have a long way to go when it comes to South Asian representation so I think that’s what I am looking for. I am done for all of us on behalf of all of us being the Indian doctor in a movie or the Indian Taxi driver in a movie. I want to be Wonder Woman, I want to be Bat Woman and there’s no reason and when I say I, I mean we. There’s no reason why I want us to be Barbie. I want us to be all of those things and there’s no reason why we can’t be. And so the choice of or the decision to not do these movies is an intentional decision to say bring me, bring us something that is worth our talent, worth our while and while our energy.”

Deepika has a strong slate of upcoming movies. After Fighter, she will star alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in Project K. When Deepika and Prabhas are paired together, internet users are ecstatic. She also stars in the Big B adaptation of The Intern. Rishi Kapoor previously starred in the movie. But after he passed away, Big B came in to finish the job.

Deepika and Ajay Devgn are in Singham 3 together. At a screening for his most recent movie, Cirkus, Rohit Shetty made the same affirmation.

