Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone enjoying success of her recent film

Deepika Padukone enjoying success of her recent film

Articles
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone enjoying success of her recent film

Deepika Padukone enjoying success of her recent film

Advertisement
  • Deepika Padukone is enjoying the success of her most recent film.
  • The actress stole the show at a recent event.
  • She has turned down the ones she hopes to play in Hollywood.
Advertisement

At the moment, Deepika Padukone is enjoying the success of her most recent film, Pathaan. The movie, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after over 4 years, not only broke numerous box office records but also won over the hearts of the audience. John Abraham plays the antagonist in the Siddharth Anand film. The actress stole the show at a recent event after discussing South Asian representation and the kinds of parts she wants to play in Hollywood.

In an interview, Deepika Padukone discussed the types of parts she has turned down and the ones she hopes to play in Hollywood. “I think we have a long way to go when it comes to South Asian representation so I think that’s what I am looking for. I am done for all of us on behalf of all of us being the Indian doctor in a movie or the Indian Taxi driver in a movie. I want to be Wonder Woman, I want to be Bat Woman and there’s no reason and when I say I, I mean we. There’s no reason why I want us to be Barbie. I want us to be all of those things and there’s no reason why we can’t be. And so the choice of or the decision to not do these movies is an intentional decision to say bring me, bring us something that is worth our talent, worth our while and while our energy.”

Deepika has a strong slate of upcoming movies. After Fighter, she will star alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in Project K. When Deepika and Prabhas are paired together, internet users are ecstatic. She also stars in the Big B adaptation of The Intern. Rishi Kapoor previously starred in the movie. But after he passed away, Big B came in to finish the job.

Deepika and Ajay Devgn are in Singham 3 together. At a screening for his most recent movie, Cirkus, Rohit Shetty made the same affirmation.

Also Read

Deepika Padukone spotted travelling in economy class flight
Deepika Padukone spotted travelling in economy class flight

Deepika Padukone chose an unusual mode of travel. Deepika wearing an orange...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle has a 'cruel nickname': Queen Camilla
Meghan Markle has a 'cruel nickname': Queen Camilla
Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes
Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes
Yami Gautam was asked about her recent statements about 'cameo'
Yami Gautam was asked about her recent statements about 'cameo'
Mahira Khan Sparkles in Peshawar Zalmi's Anthem
Mahira Khan Sparkles in Peshawar Zalmi's Anthem
Liam Neeson talks about why he was worried Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’
Liam Neeson talks about why he was worried Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’
Kartik Aaryan & his parents spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple
Kartik Aaryan & his parents spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story