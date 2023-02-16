Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jodhaa Akbar 15th Anniversary – Aishwarya Rai wrote a lovely post

Jodhaa Akbar 15th Anniversary – Aishwarya Rai wrote a lovely post

Articles
Advertisement
Jodhaa Akbar 15th Anniversary – Aishwarya Rai wrote a lovely post

Jodhaa Akbar 15th Anniversary – Aishwarya Rai wrote a lovely post

Advertisement
  • Jodhaa Akbar has left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.
  • They took to social media to celebrate.
  • Hrithik shared some behind the scenes photos.
Advertisement

In all of its glory, Jodhaa Akbar was a visual spectacle. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan working together was a dream, especially in a historical romance. With its statuesque sets, gorgeous costumes, and beautifully portrayed love saga set in the past, the film has left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.

 

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Advertisement

 

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai took to social media to celebrate the film’s 15th anniversary. While Hrithik shared some behind-the-scenes photos, Aishwarya shared a video snippet from the film along with some lovely words.

 

Advertisement

 

She captioned, “Jodhaa and Akbar’s love continues to shine brightly through the ages as a symbol of mutual respect, tolerance and open-mindedness between a man and woman, husband and wife. Today we are proud to celebrate the 15th year since our journey that brought their eternal romance to the silver screen. #15YearsOfJodhaaAkbar.”

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan becomes emotional as Jodhaa Akbar completes 15 years
Hrithik Roshan becomes emotional as Jodhaa Akbar completes 15 years

Jodhaa Akbar has completed 15 years in Indian cinema. Hrithik Roshan wrote...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry warned he needs to take 'accountability'
Prince Harry warned he needs to take 'accountability'
Zeenat Aman was amused when her Satyam Shivam Sundaram look was labeled obscene
Zeenat Aman was amused when her Satyam Shivam Sundaram look was labeled obscene
Gwen Stefani wishes a valentine day to Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani wishes a valentine day to Blake Shelton
Prince William has 'list of reasons' to hate Prince Harry
Prince William has 'list of reasons' to hate Prince Harry
Shahroz Sabzwari proposes to Sadaf Kanwal in live show
Shahroz Sabzwari proposes to Sadaf Kanwal in live show
Prince Harry relied on 'meditation' to deal with PTSD
Prince Harry relied on 'meditation' to deal with PTSD
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story