Jodhaa Akbar 15th Anniversary – Aishwarya Rai wrote a lovely post

Jodhaa Akbar has left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.

They took to social media to celebrate.

Hrithik shared some behind the scenes photos.

In all of its glory, Jodhaa Akbar was a visual spectacle. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan working together was a dream, especially in a historical romance. With its statuesque sets, gorgeous costumes, and beautifully portrayed love saga set in the past, the film has left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai took to social media to celebrate the film’s 15th anniversary. While Hrithik shared some behind-the-scenes photos, Aishwarya shared a video snippet from the film along with some lovely words.

She captioned, “Jodhaa and Akbar’s love continues to shine brightly through the ages as a symbol of mutual respect, tolerance and open-mindedness between a man and woman, husband and wife. Today we are proud to celebrate the 15th year since our journey that brought their eternal romance to the silver screen. #15YearsOfJodhaaAkbar.”

