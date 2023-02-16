Jodhaa Akbar 15th Anniversary – Aishwarya Rai wrote a lovely post

Hrithik Roshan becomes emotional as Jodhaa Akbar completes 15 years
Jodhaa Akbar has completed 15 years in Indian cinema. Hrithik Roshan wrote...
In all of its glory, Jodhaa Akbar was a visual spectacle. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan working together was a dream, especially in a historical romance. With its statuesque sets, gorgeous costumes, and beautifully portrayed love saga set in the past, the film has left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai took to social media to celebrate the film’s 15th anniversary. While Hrithik shared some behind-the-scenes photos, Aishwarya shared a video snippet from the film along with some lovely words.
She captioned, “Jodhaa and Akbar’s love continues to shine brightly through the ages as a symbol of mutual respect, tolerance and open-mindedness between a man and woman, husband and wife. Today we are proud to celebrate the 15th year since our journey that brought their eternal romance to the silver screen. #15YearsOfJodhaaAkbar.”
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.