Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, and others attended Sidharth-Kiara’s Reception

Sidharth & Kiara Advani wed on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace.

Shershah couple held their second reception today in Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan & others arrived in style.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who wed on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, held their second reception today in Mumbai. The duo showed up at Mumbai’s St.Regis in a dreamlike manner. Sidharth looked smart in a shimmering black suit, while Kiara looked elegant in a black and white gown.

The couple hosted a reception for their business associates after getting married in a small ceremony. Celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, and others arrived in style. Previously, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, and other celebrities were spotted elegantly attending the celebration.

Ranveer can be seen in the photos wearing a black pair of slacks and a bandgala jacket with embroidery. The star smiled at the photographers while flashing his million-dollar grin.

Along with his stunning wife Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan also arrived. With their love, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, who are currently reveling in Ved’s success, were also spotted on the red carpet. Absent from the scene was Vicky Kaushal’s wife Katrina Kaif. Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Mira Rajput, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey were among the other celebrities that shone on the red carpet.

Have a Look

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were seen making an oh-so-glamorous entrance. In a shimmering netted saree, the new mother shone. She was dispensed with bulky jewelry and finished her appearance with delicate diamond studs. Additionally, Alia and her mother-in-law were seen cuddling up together.

On the Shershaah sets, Kiara and Sidharth had a romantic relationship. Since that time, the couple has succeeded in keeping their romance a secret. They kept their relationship a secret despite several dating rumors. Their supporters haven’t stopped praising them since they revealed they were getting married.

