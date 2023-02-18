Shehzada Day 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan’s movie sees 15% increase

Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

The second day of the movie is anticipated to bring in roughly Rs 6.50 crores.

The Buy One Get One Free promotion was extended for Saturday.

Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and produced by Rohit Dhawan, had another subpar day at the box office. On Saturday, the movie didn’t make much progress, which was crucial for its future chances. The second day of the movie is anticipated to bring in roughly Rs 6.50 crores nett because both the single screens and the national chains have underperformed.

No one in the industry would have predicted that the film’s weekend in India would bring in less than 20 crores net.

Given the increase it would see as a result of Mahashivratri, Shehzada should ideally experience more rise in its revenue. Yet it was not meant to be. The Buy One Get One Free promotion was extended for Saturday, but that didn’t much help the movie’s chances

To try something of this nature and draw viewers to theatres was undoubtedly a brave move on the producers’ part. Unfortunately, this is reflected in the data because the conversions did not rise as much as they ought to have. It will be interesting to watch how the movie does after the weekend since it won’t even have the Buy One Get One promotion that it does throughout the weekend.

The popular movie Ala Vailkunthapurramaloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has an official remake in Shehzada. The movie’s debut fell on the same day as the Sankranthi festival and was in some ways in competition with Mahesh Babu’s day-earlier released Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The Mahesh Babu movie also managed to score a hit rating, but the Allu Arjun movie was clearly the winner. Shehzada was officially announced in 2021, and the movie continued to be extensively shot in a controlled setting through 2022.

Shehzada has made a total of Rs 12.25 crores nett throughout its first two days in India. The film’s two-day budget is less than $500k on a global scale. The actor from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who had big aspirations for the movie and was also a first-time co-producer, isn’t helped much by all of this.

