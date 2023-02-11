YRF says, ‘Can’t get enough of all the love for Pathaan’: see post

Yash Raj’s Film gross for Pathaan exceeded 900 crores.

The Siddharth Anand-directed film reportedly earned 5.90 crore nett.

Pathaan has amassed the greatest global box office take in Hindi film history.

According to a press release from Yash Raj Films, the worldwide box office gross for Pathaan exceeded 900 crore. The Siddharth Anand-directed film reportedly earned 5.90 crore nett on its third Friday in India, according to YRF. On January 25, Pathaan, a Yash Raj Films (YRF) production, was released in theatres. (

The action thriller centers on Shah Rukh Khan, who leaves exile to confront the terrorist organization Outfit X and prevent it from attacking India. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana are among the other actors in the movie.

According to the studio, as reported, “The total worldwide gross is an incredible ₹901 crore (India gross: ₹558.40 crores, overseas: ₹342.60 crore)”. Pathaan has amassed the greatest global box office take in Hindi film history, according to YRF.

On Saturday, it also posted the figures on its Instagram page. According to YRF, while box office revenue in India was gross $558 million, it was net $464.80 million. It further stated that the gross box office receipts abroad were 343 crore. “Can’t get enough of all the love for #Pathaan.” said the post’s caption from YRF.

Shah Rukh recently said in a behind-the-scenes video shared by YRF, “I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. I am working with him for the first time. He knows this kind of cinema very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes. It’s an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people.”

“I think it’s cinematic, which is the call of the day. It’s a film you want to watch on a big screen. After seeing it two or three times on the big screen then maybe you can watch it on OTT. But before that watch it on the big screen. I think it’s fun, happy, good looking. I think technically quite forward, lovely locations, lovely songs, beautiful people. I think the action is really nice,” His addition was.

Following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019), all starring Salman Khan, Pathaan is the fourth film in YRF’s ambitious spy universe. War also stars Hrithik Roshan.

