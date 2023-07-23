Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Black Sheer Saree

Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Black Sheer Saree

Articles
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Black Sheer Saree

Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Black Sheer Saree

Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt stuns with a black sheer transparent saree look on Instagram.
  • Her modern twist to the traditional attire with a stylish bustier blouse adds elegance.
  • The look was chosen for promotions of her upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt wowed fans with a breathtaking appearance on her Instagram, donning a black sheer transparent saree. The diva added a modern twist to the traditional outfit with a stylish bustier blouse, exuding elegance and grace effortlessly.

Her sleek mid-parted hairbun and captivating makeup, featuring intricate winged eyeliner and traditional accessories like bindi and jhumkas, completed the ensemble with finesse.

The stunning look was specifically chosen for the upcoming promotions of her highly-anticipated film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie is expected to be a cinematic treat.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Advertisement

 

Alia Bhatt’s impeccable style and mesmerizing appearance once again prove why she is a trendsetter, creating excitement for the film’s release as fans anticipate her performance on the big screen.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Ranbir’s Movie Preferences
Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Ranbir’s Movie Preferences

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to grace the silver...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story