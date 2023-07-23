Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Black Sheer Saree

Alia Bhatt stuns with a black sheer transparent saree look on Instagram.

Her modern twist to the traditional attire with a stylish bustier blouse adds elegance.

The look was chosen for promotions of her upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt wowed fans with a breathtaking appearance on her Instagram, donning a black sheer transparent saree. The diva added a modern twist to the traditional outfit with a stylish bustier blouse, exuding elegance and grace effortlessly.

Her sleek mid-parted hairbun and captivating makeup, featuring intricate winged eyeliner and traditional accessories like bindi and jhumkas, completed the ensemble with finesse.

The stunning look was specifically chosen for the upcoming promotions of her highly-anticipated film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie is expected to be a cinematic treat.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt) Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s impeccable style and mesmerizing appearance once again prove why she is a trendsetter, creating excitement for the film’s release as fans anticipate her performance on the big screen.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Ranbir’s Movie Preferences Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to grace the silver...

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.