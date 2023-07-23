Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Black Sheer Saree

Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Ranbir’s Movie Preferences
Alia Bhatt wowed fans with a breathtaking appearance on her Instagram, donning a black sheer transparent saree. The diva added a modern twist to the traditional outfit with a stylish bustier blouse, exuding elegance and grace effortlessly.
Her sleek mid-parted hairbun and captivating makeup, featuring intricate winged eyeliner and traditional accessories like bindi and jhumkas, completed the ensemble with finesse.
The stunning look was specifically chosen for the upcoming promotions of her highly-anticipated film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie is expected to be a cinematic treat.
Alia Bhatt’s impeccable style and mesmerizing appearance once again prove why she is a trendsetter, creating excitement for the film’s release as fans anticipate her performance on the big screen.
