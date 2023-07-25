Hina Khan Slays In Casual Style Outfit

Hina Khan is the ever-gorgeous actress.

The stunning Hina Khan continues to mesmerize her fans with her impeccable fashion sense, making her one of the fashion queens of the Telly world. Known for her grand fashion moments at the Cannes Film Festival and beyond, Hina’s style has earned widespread praise, with many looking up to her for fashion inspiration. From designer outfits to casual ensembles, she knows how to slay in every look.

In a recent mirror selfie shared on her Instagram story, the 35-year-old diva exuded casual chic. She wore a loose white top by Calvin Klein paired with ripped denim, creating a trendy and comfortable outfit. Her open hairstyle secured with a cap and stylish black glasses added a touch of coolness, while silver flats completed her comfy vibes.

Take a look!

Hina Khan’s Instagram profile is a testament to her stunning wardrobe choices, each outfit standing out as unique and different from the other. Recently, she shared pictures from her vacation in Los Angeles, showcasing her love for traveling to different places across the world. Prior to that, she enjoyed a vacation in Goa, proving that she effortlessly slays in both glamorous red carpet looks and laid-back casuals.

