Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning In Sparkling Floral Bodycon

Janhvi Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actress.

Janhvi Kapoor is actively engaged in promoting her upcoming film Bawaal, directed by renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, known for directing successful movies like Dangal and Chichhore. Her recent appearances in a green chiffon saree and a floral bodycon dress for the film’s promotions have garnered significant attention and created a buzz on the internet.

In her latest promotional look, the 26-year-old actress donned a sparkling green bodycon gown adorned with yellow and pink sequin flowers, showcasing her backless glamour. Her loose hair, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and luscious lips added to her overall glamorous appearance, reflecting elegance and style.

She captioned her post, “#Bawaal (with flower and fire heart emoji).”

With Varun Dhawan also playing a key role in Bawaal, the film has been generating buzz since the release of its teaser. Fans can anticipate its release on July 21, 2023, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The captivating visuals and Janhvi’s stunning looks have further piqued curiosity and excitement among audiences, making Bawaal a highly anticipated film.

