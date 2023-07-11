Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning In Sparkling Floral Bodycon

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning In Sparkling Floral Bodycon

Articles
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning In Sparkling Floral Bodycon

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning In Sparkling Floral Bodycon

Advertisement
  • Janhvi Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actress.
  • Janhvi Kapoor is actively engaged in promoting her upcoming film Bawaal.
  • The actress donned a sparkling green bodycon gown adorned with yellow and pink sequin flowers.
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is actively engaged in promoting her upcoming film Bawaal, directed by renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, known for directing successful movies like Dangal and Chichhore. Her recent appearances in a green chiffon saree and a floral bodycon dress for the film’s promotions have garnered significant attention and created a buzz on the internet.

In her latest promotional look, the 26-year-old actress donned a sparkling green bodycon gown adorned with yellow and pink sequin flowers, showcasing her backless glamour. Her loose hair, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and luscious lips added to her overall glamorous appearance, reflecting elegance and style.

She captioned her post, “#Bawaal (with flower and fire heart emoji).”

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Advertisement

 

With Varun Dhawan also playing a key role in Bawaal, the film has been generating buzz since the release of its teaser. Fans can anticipate its release on July 21, 2023, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The captivating visuals and Janhvi’s stunning looks have further piqued curiosity and excitement among audiences, making Bawaal a highly anticipated film.

Advertisement

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shares romantic moments in the song ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte’
Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shares romantic moments in the song ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte’

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are actively promoting their upcoming film "Bawaal"...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story