Nora Fatehi Looks Stunning In Sequin Western Saree

Nora Fatehi, the ever-charming singer, dancer, and actress, is renowned for elevating the glamour quotient at various events and parties. Recently, she made a grand and dazzling appearance at Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show 2023-24, where she stole the spotlight in a stunning sequin saree designed by Malhotra himself.

Sharing the moment on her Instagram handle, Nora looked breathtaking in a blue sequin shimmery indo-western saree paired with a matching low-neckline blouse. The thigh-high slit added a touch of allure, accentuating her toned legs, and she chose to forego accessories to let her sparkling saree take center stage.

Completing her look, Nora adorned bold winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and nude peach lips, while her open wavy hairstyle added to her enchanting aura. A tiny blue shimmery handbag added a statement touch to her overall appearance.

With the caption “All this good energy got you all in your feelings,” Nora posed confidently on the red carpet, exuding sass and flaunting her midriff. Her sizzling avatar left fans awestruck, making her the show-stealer at the star-studded event.

The Bridal Couture Show 2023-24 by Manish Malhotra was graced by other Bollywood luminaries like Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who were the show stoppers. Notable attendees included Kajol, Karan Johar, Tanisha Mukherjee, Mukesh Ambani, and family, making it a truly star-studded affair.

