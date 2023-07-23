Nora Fatehi sizzles on Miami beach with daring outfits

Nora Fatehi is the dancing diva of Bollywood.

She is enjoying a vacation in Miami, showcasing her fun-filled moments on Instagram.

Nora has become a sought-after face in the entertainment industry.

Nora Fatehi, the reigning dancing sensation of Bollywood, is enjoying a delightful vacation in Miami, leaving netizens envious.

Known for her captivating dance moves and vibrant personality, Fatehi has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry since her song Dilbar went viral.

Amidst her busy schedule with numerous national and international projects, the 31-year-old diva decided to take a well-deserved break and embrace the beauty of Miami’s exotic beaches and resorts.

Sharing glimpses of her vacation with her massive 45 million Instagram followers, Fatehi was seen enjoying beach parties in a stylish floral bodycon dress and savoring colorful fruit slushes, exuding happiness.

During the night, the Bigg Boss 9 contestant dazzled in a short pistachio green dress, showcasing her sun-kissed complexion.

On the professional front, Fatehi has been part of notable films like Bhuj: Pride of India, Satyameva Jayate 2, Thank God, and An Action Hero, and her fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects 100% and Madgaon Express.

