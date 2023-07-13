Sonam Bajwa shines in attire by Pakistani brand Muse Luxe

Sonam Bajwa is a prominent Bollywood actor and model.

Sonam Bajwa, a well-known Bollywood actor and model, has gained widespread acclaim and recognition for her exceptional talent and stunning beauty.

Referred to affectionately as Sonampreet, this versatile artist has become an iconic figure in the Indian entertainment industry. She rose to prominence after captivating audiences at the esteemed Femina Miss India pageant in 2012, where she instantly won the hearts of people across the nation. Since then, Sonam has graced numerous fashion photoshoots for renowned Indian clothing brands, effortlessly displaying her versatility and innate skill.

With a large following on Instagram, she continues to captivate her fans by providing them with glimpses into her extraordinary life.

Recently, she amazed her devoted admirers by sharing a photo of herself wearing a traditional red outfit. The ensemble, designed by the prestigious Pakistani brand Muse Luxe, was a true masterpiece. It perfectly highlighted her elegance and beauty, making it a perfect choice for the grand premiere of the highly anticipated movie, ‘Carry On Jatta 3’.

“Wore this stunning piece from @museluxe for the premiere of Carry on Jatta 3 ❤️

Hair by @hairbyharrybajwa

Makeup and styling me ????” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Throughout her career, Sonam has starred in Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu films, showcasing her talent and versatility as an artist. She made her big-screen debut in 2013 with the Punjabi film ‘Best of Luck’ and has since established herself as a leading actress in the industry.

