Urfi Javed Styles Herself With Tomatoes

Urfi Javed is the famous fashion queen.

She recently stunned her followers with a new “Tomatoes” style.

Urfi incorporates tomatoes into her style.

Advertisement

Urfi Javed, the renowned fashion icon, continues to mesmerize her fans with her unique and daring style choices. She never fails to amaze with outfits made from unconventional materials like safety pins, razors, flowers, and more. Her latest avatar, featuring tomatoes, has created quite a buzz.

Sharing sizzling pictures on Instagram, Urfi donned a black one-shoulder crop top and matching mini skirt, concealing one side with her hand. Her sleek hairstyle, bold makeup, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips perfectly complemented the look. Adding a quirky touch, she accessorized with tomato earrings and even took a bite of a tomato in a video.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i) Advertisement

With tomatoes gaining popularity in the market and their rising prices, Urfi incorporated them into her style. She also shared two news updates related to tomatoes: Suniel Shetty’s statement about consuming fewer tomatoes due to the price hike, and the story of a Maharashtra farmer becoming a millionaire by selling tomatoes.

Urfi Javed’s fashion choices continue to captivate and inspire her fans, showcasing her creativity and ability to make a statement with her style.

Also Read Urfi Javed captivates in her bold outfit crafted from her own ‘shoe leather’ Urfi Javed is a renowned Bollywood diva. Urfi Javed wows the internet...