Jannat Zubair Rahmani Stuns in Tie-Dye Maxi Dress

Jannat Zubair recently shared glimpses of her Phuket vacation on Instagram, showcasing both the stunning location and her fashion choices. She wore a long tie-dye maxi dress in pink and green hues, perfectly suiting the tropical paradise backdrop.

Her choice of a tie-dye maxi dress combined comfort and style effortlessly. White slippers added to the relaxed vibe, while chic black sunglasses provided a touch of sophistication and protection from the sun. Her wavy curls flowed down her shoulders, enhancing her allure.

Jannat’s makeup focused on subtlety, with a light pink blush enhancing her natural glow and soft pink lips exuding understated elegance. Her caption, “In my happy girl era 💖,” reflected her joy during the vacation.

