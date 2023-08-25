Advertisement
Jannat Zubair Rahmani Stuns in Tie-Dye Maxi Dress

Articles
  • Jannat Zubair shares Phuket vacation snapshots on Instagram.
  • She wears a tie-dye maxi dress in pink and green hues.
  • Makeup showcases subtlety with pink blush and soft pink lips.
Jannat Zubair recently shared glimpses of her Phuket vacation on Instagram, showcasing both the stunning location and her fashion choices. She wore a long tie-dye maxi dress in pink and green hues, perfectly suiting the tropical paradise backdrop.

Her choice of a tie-dye maxi dress combined comfort and style effortlessly. White slippers added to the relaxed vibe, while chic black sunglasses provided a touch of sophistication and protection from the sun. Her wavy curls flowed down her shoulders, enhancing her allure.

Jannat’s makeup focused on subtlety, with a light pink blush enhancing her natural glow and soft pink lips exuding understated elegance. Her caption, “In my happy girl era 💖,” reflected her joy during the vacation.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

