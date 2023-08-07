Jannat Zubair Looks Stunning In Black Lehenga

Jannat Zubair joins the trend of the song ‘What Jhumka?’ with her captivating black lehenga look.

The social media influencer accessorizes her outfit with oxidized chandbaliyan and Kanika Rana jewelry.

Jannat embraces her ethnicity with basic eye makeup.

Jannat Zubair joins the trend of the song ‘What Jhumka?’ by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh with her captivating lehenga look.

The social media influencer donned a black v-neckline blouse and a plain skirt paired with a sequins embellished dupatta by Miku Kumar. She accessorized her outfit with oxidized chandbaliyan from GNotJ and Kanika Rana jewelry.

Styled by Sujata, Jannat embraced her ethnicity with basic eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and bold maroon lips, complemented by her captivating open hairstyle.

Her stunning avatar in the black lehenga garnered much admiration, and she continues to keep up with the trend and entertain her followers with fresh looks.

The song ‘What Jhumka?’ is part of the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, produced by Karan Johar, and has been well-received by audiences and critics alike.

