Nora Fatehi stuns in a shimmering bodycon dress

Nora Fatehi stuns in an embellished bodycon dress by designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

Her bold shoulder and sparkling dangle earrings add confidence and modern glam to the look.

Nora’s appearance exudes elegance and strength.

Nora Fatehi continues to impress with her fashion choices, donning an exquisite embellished bodycon dress designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Sharing the stunning pictures on Instagram, Nora showcases her confident and dramatic style.

The embellished ensemble features bold shoulders, adding to her empowered appearance. Complementing the look are large sparkling dangle earrings, modern makeup with pink shades on her eyes and lips, and a neat braided hairstyle.

Nora embodies a majestic aura in the Falguni Shane Peacock bodycon dress, exuding queen-like confidence and attitude. Her caption reads, “Flip a switch on a prick then I..

Come alive in the nighttime 👑”

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, and with makeup and hair by Reshmaa Merchant and Madhav Trehan respectively, Nora’s look is perfectly curated. Photographer Tejas Nerurkar captures her strong personality in the flawless shots.

