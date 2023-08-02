Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan make their debut on TV screen as a father-daughter duo

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan appear together in a captivating ad, thrilling fans.

Sara plays a confident cop, while Saif portrays a convict, sparking on-screen chemistry.

Fans eagerly hope to see the duo team up for a full-fledged film in the future.

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the dynamic duo of Bollywood, have finally appeared together in a captivating advertisement, much to the delight of their fans.

In the ad, Sara portrays a confident cop, while Saif transforms into a convict, creating an engaging encounter. Their on-screen chemistry has left fans excited, and they eagerly await the possibility of seeing them collaborate in a full-fledged film.

“Maine toh dad ko car insurance lene ka naya tarika sikha diya! Coz, you’re never too young to teach your dad something new, hain na ????????‍♀️For instant renewals on car insurance,” captioned the Gaslight actress.

Upcoming projects for Sara Khan include Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro… In Dino, Jagan Shakti’s untitled project, and Murder Mubarak.

