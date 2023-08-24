Shraddha Kapoor Stuns in Silvery Corset and Pants

Shraddha Kapoor’s new metallic glam fashion is making waves.

Her unique style sense and sense of fashion are admired by many.

The actress’s sparkling silver ensemble and accessories are drawing attention online.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor has returned to the fashion scene with a new and trendy metallic look that’s catching attention. Known for her unique fashion sense, she’s become a style icon to look up to. This time, she’s causing a stir on the internet with her contemporary and sparkling silver fashion choice.

Sharing a glimpse of her elevated avatar on Instagram, Shraddha showcases her attention-grabbing style. Styled by her personal stylist, she wears a silver netted mesh top paired with high-waist silver pants. Complementing her appearance is a silver choker, sparkling smokey eyes, shiny makeup, glossy lips, and open hairstyle.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor) Advertisement

Notably, her contemporary style is enhanced by diamond-embellished heels and a matching silver handbag. Her caption reads, “Always elevating,” as she exudes her quirkiness in the pictures. Shraddha Kapoor’s trendy metallic look is creating a buzz on the internet.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read Shraddha Kapoor Dreams of Lata & Padmini Roles Shraddha Kapoor, is a charming actress known for her beauty and exceptional...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.