Shraddha Kapoor Stuns in Silvery Corset and Pants

  • Shraddha Kapoor’s new metallic glam fashion is making waves.
  • Her unique style sense and sense of fashion are admired by many.
  • The actress’s sparkling silver ensemble and accessories are drawing attention online.
Shraddha Kapoor has returned to the fashion scene with a new and trendy metallic look that’s catching attention. Known for her unique fashion sense, she’s become a style icon to look up to. This time, she’s causing a stir on the internet with her contemporary and sparkling silver fashion choice.

Sharing a glimpse of her elevated avatar on Instagram, Shraddha showcases her attention-grabbing style. Styled by her personal stylist, she wears a silver netted mesh top paired with high-waist silver pants. Complementing her appearance is a silver choker, sparkling smokey eyes, shiny makeup, glossy lips, and open hairstyle.

 

 

Notably, her contemporary style is enhanced by diamond-embellished heels and a matching silver handbag. Her caption reads, “Always elevating,” as she exudes her quirkiness in the pictures. Shraddha Kapoor’s trendy metallic look is creating a buzz on the internet.

