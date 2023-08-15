Shruti Haasan Embraces Gothic Elegance in Captivating Witch Look

Shruti Haasan exudes gothic elegance with an eye-catching witch-inspired look.

She stuns in a black body-hugging bodice and satin trail gown by HUEMN.

She is styled by Surbhi Shukla.

In the realm of gothic fashion, Shruti Haasan emerges as a striking figure, effortlessly captivating attention with her understated yet captivating avatar. The diva’s affinity for goth has been vividly showcased on her Instagram feed. Her recent pictures unveil her gothic allure as she embodies the persona of a witch in an all-black ensemble.

Under the skillful guidance of the renowned Surbhi Shukla, Shruti Haasan enchants onlookers with her spellbinding gothic transformation. She assumes the role of a witch, donning a black body-hugging bodice beneath a satin trail gown by HUEMN. The ensemble is elegantly complemented by meticulous makeup and thoughtfully chosen accessories, amplifying the enchantment of her dark-hued appearance.

Adding to the allure, long sparkling earrings and rings from SAROVSKI adorn her, enhancing the mystique. Credit is due to the expertise of makeup and hair artists Prakruthi Ananth and Noori Anari, who masterfully crafted the diva’s look, seamlessly aligning with her gothic theme. Her smokey-winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips form a captivating harmony. A statement is made with a black handbag from the esteemed Christian Louboutin.

In a powerful declaration, Shruti Haasan captions her post with, “We are the granddaughters of the witches you couldn’t burn.” Photographer Sandeep skillfully captures her beauty from various angles, as she strikes poses that exude captivating ‘witch’ vibes.

Shruti Haasan unquestionably excels in her gothic transformation, captivating as she embraces the role of a ‘witch’ in her striking black gown.

