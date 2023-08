Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar star in the upcoming family comedy “The Great Indian Family.”

The film is set to release in theaters on September 22, 2023.

The teaser for the film was released on August 14, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal is basking in the glory of his recent film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” where he shared the screen with Sara Ali Khan. Presently, he returns with another captivating family-oriented movie named “The Great Indian Family.”

Under the direction of Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, this production also features Manushi Chillar in a prominent role.

Set in the heartland of India, the plot revolves around the upheaval that engulfs Vicky’s character’s family due to a series of unexpected and uncontrollable events.

The film’s release date, September 22, 2023, was unveiled through a teaser and a poster shared on the makers’ Instagram account.