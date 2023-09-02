Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in pink, steals the show

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in pink, steals the show

Articles
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in pink, steals the show

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in pink, steals the show

  • Janhvi Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actress.
  • Janhvi Kapoor stuns in an enchanting pink cotton saree.
  • She draped with a strapless blouse in a traditional pleated style.
Sharing a mesmerizing glimpse from her latest photoshoot, Janhvi posted pictures on her Instagram account. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia and Humaira Lakdawala, the diva transformed into a captivating vision in a pink cotton saree designed by Anavila. She elegantly draped the saree pallu as a strapless blouse, with the traditional pleated saree style.

However, the standout element of this captivating style was her long, flowing hair adorned with beautiful pink flowers. Her lovely eyes, rosy cheeks, and pink-tinted lips added to the overall enchanting aura.

Credit goes to her talented makeup and hairstylists, Savleen Kaur Manchanda and Hiral Bhatia, who ensured that Janhvi looked flawless in this alluring shade of pink. With her angelic appearance, she resembled nothing less than a character from a fairytale.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Caught in the pink haze, Janhvi left us swooning with her captivating beauty and mesmerizing visuals that reflected her emotions. She truly is a beauty queen with an enchanting presence. Applause to the outstanding photographers, Vaishnav Praveen and Apeksha Maker, who captured the diva in the perfect moments that conveyed her story through these mesmerizing glimpses.

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Initial ‘Serious’ Relationship
Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Initial ‘Serious’ Relationship

Janhvi Kapoor's first serious relationship ended because her parents were not supportive....

