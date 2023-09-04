Jannat Mirza turns heads in a stylish boho outfit

Jannat Zubair radiates in sunshine yellow kurta set
Jannat Zubair is known for her mesmerizing beauty and fashion choices. She...
Jannat Zubair, a stunning actress in the Indian Television industry, has a knack for capturing the hearts of millions with her fashion sense as a social media influencer. Whether she’s donning ethnic or western attire, she consistently dazzles with her fashion choices. In her latest appearance, she’s embracing a comfortable yet stylish boho look.
Jannat Zubair shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, showcasing a multi-color blue printed crop top with tie knot detailing from Shubh Shree Studio. She paired this with white pleated bottoms, creating a perfect boho ensemble. To add an extra touch of sophistication to her look, she adorned herself with an oxidized necklace and nose ring from Women Code.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
But there’s more to her enchanting appearance. Jannat enhances her look with rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, and pink lips. Her open and carefree hairstyle complements her comfort and style. Styled by Sujata, the diva confidently flaunts her picturesque figure, leaving a lasting impression.
In the images, Jannat captivates with her stunning poses. She consistently seizes every opportunity to impress with her fashion choices, and this latest example is no exception.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.