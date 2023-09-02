Jannat Zubair radiates in sunshine yellow kurta set

Jannat Zubair is known for her mesmerizing beauty and fashion choices.

She stuns in a sunshine yellow kurta set.

Jannat effortlessly combines simplicity and sophistication in her ethnic attire.

Jannat Zubair, a beloved figure with a massive following, is no stranger to the public eye. With her enchanting beauty and impeccable fashion choices, she radiates an irresistible charm, whether she’s donning ethnic or western attire. This time, the actress shines in a vibrant sunshine yellow kurta set, showcasing her traditional glam.

In a striking display of traditional fashion, Jannat donned a sunshine yellow slip kurta paired with matching pajamas and a red netted dupatta. Her simple yet elegant style transformed her into a fairy princess. The credit for this ethereal look goes to her stylist, Simran Khera.

Jannat chose a delicate chain as her only accessory, enhancing her enchanting appearance. Her flowing, straight hairstyle, subtle eye makeup, and nude lips added a touch of sophistication. She completed her desi-inspired look with modern transparent heels.

In an Instagram story post, Jannat captivated her fans with her radiant smile in this traditional attire. The background visuals suggested that she was at home, enjoying her comfortable time while looking absolutely stunning in her beautiful and blooming ethnic ensemble.

Overall, Jannat Zubair’s sunshine yellow kurta set exudes mesmerizing glamour, making her shine like a blossoming flower in its simplicity.

