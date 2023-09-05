Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut shines in stones and sequins embellished saree

Kangana Ranaut shines in stones and sequins embellished saree

Kangana Ranaut, known for her commanding presence in the fashion world, continues to make a style statement with her ethnic choices. Her latest look for the Chandramukhi 2 trailer launch is no exception, as she exudes charm and elegance.

In a series of pictures shared with her fans, Kangana Ranaut captivates with her “galactic” glamour in an embellished beige saree with stones and sequins, featuring a blue border from Suneet Varma Couture. Adding a contemporary touch, she opts for a butterfly neckline strapless blouse, creating a modern ethnic fusion that makes her shine like a star.

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

To enhance her “galactic” glow, she chooses a choker necklace and earrings from Rani Wala Jewellers. Kangana’s makeup and hairstyling are perfectly coordinated to complement her saree, bringing it into the spotlight.

The standout elements of her look include the gajra bun and bold makeup, making Kangana Ranaut shimmer like a star in the galaxy. Her shiny and radiant saree appearance showcases her captivating ethnicity, delighting her fans.

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Karan Johar’s Interest in Her Film ‘Emergency’
Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Karan Johar’s Interest in Her Film ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been publicly feuding for years. Kangana...

