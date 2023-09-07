Nora Fatehi and Remo D’Souza Achieve a Guinness World Record

Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi set a Guinness World Record for the largest dance performance.

She is surpassing the previous record held in the USA.

Remo D’Souza praised Nora Fatehi as Bollywood’s top female dancer and acknowledged Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisement

Renowned Bollywood choreographers and dancers Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi, joined by rappers Badshah and Raftaar, achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest dance performance during the grand finale of Hip Hop India.

The concluding episode of Hip Hop India showcased a breathtaking spectacle, with dancers moving in flawless synchronization to the dynamic beats of the rap duo.

As Badshah and Raftaar delivered an electrifying performance, Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi led an astounding assembly of 1,864 dancers on the Hip Hop India stage, surpassing the previous record of 1,658 dancers held in Alabama, USA.

Following this record-breaking performance, Remo D’Souza showered Nora Fatehi with praise, hailing her as the finest dancer in Bollywood. Additionally, he acknowledged the extraordinary dance prowess of actor Hrithik Roshan, stating:

“When it comes to male dancers, we all know who takes the number one spot – Hrithik Roshan. Among female dancers, after this performance, there is no doubt that Nora Fatehi is unquestionably the number one female dancer.”

Advertisement

Nora Fatehi has rightfully earned a reputation as a versatile dancer and has played a prominent role in various dance competitions, both as a participant and a judge. Her contributions to shows like ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,’ ‘Dance Plus,’ ‘India’s Best Dancer,’ and ‘Dance Deewane’ have showcased her exceptional talent and unwavering passion for dance.

Furthermore, Nora Fatehi made history by becoming the first Indian celebrity to perform a FIFA World Cup anthem, collaborating on ‘Light The Sky’ with Rahma Mezher, Balqees Ahmed Fathi, and Manal last year.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read Nora Fatehi stuns in a shimmering bodycon dress Nora Fatehi stuns in an embellished bodycon dress by designer Falguni Shane...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.