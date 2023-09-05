Sonam Kapoor exudes elegance in classic double denim look

Sonam Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actress.

She unveiled the latest collection from her husband Anand Ahuja’s brand.

Sonam rocked an acid-washed, muddy-blue denim jacket and jeans.

Renowned fashion icon Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to introduce the latest collection from her husband Anand Ahuja’s brand, VegNonVeg. In addition to making the announcement, Sonam Kapoor herself became the embodiment of style in the brand’s unique denim creation during a photoshoot.

In these captivating photos, Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing an acid-washed, muddy-blue denim outfit that exuded character and charm. The denim jacket and jeans featured a playful pattern, deviating from the norm. The jacket included wide notch-lapel collars, full-length sleeves, front patch pockets, side slits, an oversized silhouette, and an open front. Meanwhile, the pants had a high-rise waistline, relaxed fit, and straight-leg hem.

To elevate the ensemble, Sonam layered the denim jacket over a black bra top with delicate noodle straps, a plunging neckline, a snug fit, and a cropped hem, adding an edgy touch of sophistication. Accessories played a crucial role in completing her look, with Sonam adorning herself with a layered chain-link necklace, a dainty evil-eye bracelet, statement rings, chunky ankle-high sneakers, pearl-adorned hoop earrings, and a small black top handle bag adorned with pearls.

For her makeup, Sonam chose feathered brows, subtle smoky eyeshadow, a glossy mauve lip shade, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, bold eyeliner, smudged kohl, radiant highlighter, rosy-tinted cheeks, and striking blood-red nails – a stunning combination that enhanced her natural grace.

To complete the look, Sonam Kapoor showcased her iconic ability to set fashion trends ablaze with her center-parted, cascading wavy locks. With each outfit, she continues to redefine the fashion industry, and this denim-on-denim look is no exception. Her fashion sense underscores her unmatched creativity, ensuring that she remains a pioneer in the world of fashion.

