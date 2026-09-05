US Embassy raises health alert for Cuba

Surge in diarrheal illness linked to worsening water and energy infrastructure.

HAVANA: A surge in diarrheal illness across Cuba has prompted a health alert from the U.S. Embassy, which on Friday warned residents and travelers about worsening water and power supplies and the risks to food safety.

The embassy said it had seen a “significant increase” in diarrheal illness across the island, linking the rise to the continuing deterioration of Cuba’s water and energy infrastructure.

The worsening conditions are affecting water supplies as well as the ability of homes and businesses to properly store and refrigerate food, the embassy said. Prolonged power outages have made it increasingly difficult to maintain safe temperatures for perishable foods and to preserve adequate sanitary conditions.

The health alert urged residents and travelers to use caution with perishable foods that may not have been stored properly. It also advised avoiding food that has been left at room temperature for extended periods.

The warning comes about nine months after the Trump administration imposed a fuel blockade on Cuba, a measure that has contributed to severe fuel shortages and prolonged power cuts across the island. The energy crisis has made refrigeration, sanitation and other basic services more difficult to maintain.

U.N.-appointed human rights experts warned in August that worsening conditions and tighter U.S. sanctions were increasing the risk of disease outbreaks in Cuba. They said the humanitarian impact was already developing into a broader crisis affecting access to health, food, water and other basic needs.

The Trump administration has defended its sanctions policy, saying economic pressure is intended to force changes in Cuba’s government. President Donald Trump has also described Cuba as a national security threat.

Meanwhile, Cuban residents have reported illnesses involving diarrhea, fever and body aches that can last for several days. Some said the symptoms have left people bedridden and unable to carry out their daily activities.

The health concerns are particularly serious during Cuba’s hot Caribbean summer, when frequent power outages can leave residents without reliable air conditioning or fans. Without electricity, households also face difficulties keeping food refrigerated and preventing it from spoiling.

Dayslong blackouts have become common amid the island’s fuel shortages, further complicating efforts to maintain safe food-storage and sanitary conditions.

The U.S. Embassy’s warning underscores the growing health concerns linked to Cuba’s deteriorating basic infrastructure, particularly as shortages of electricity and fuel continue to affect everyday life across the island.