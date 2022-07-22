K-pop group Seventeen’s rocking performance in Seoul goes viral
In Seoul, the K-pop group SEVENTEEN performed over two nights. They will...
On July 21st, HYBE Labels and Pledis Entertainment announced that Sector 17, Seventeen’s fourth full-length repackaged album, had sold over 1032,238 copies in the first three days of its release.
The repackaged album includes four additional songs from Seventeen’s fourth studio album, Face the Sun, which was released in May 2022.
Face the Sun was the only repackaged K-pop album to sell over a million copies in its first week, and the title track, World of Sector 17, topped the iTunes Top Chart in 28 countries.
Sector 17 tells the story of Seventeen’s journey to face the sun.
The repackaged album concludes the journey by discovering a new world where they become the blazing sun itself.
On May 26, 2015, Seventeen made their debut, with their first album 17 Carat becoming the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to chart Billboard’s ’10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015′ list.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, K-Pop News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.