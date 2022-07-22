Seventeen people have been crowned 7-time millionaires after ‘Sector 17’ breaks the record

The popular Korean boy band has made their mark in K-pop history by selling millions of copies of their albums for seven consecutive years

Earning them the title of “seven-time million” sellers.

On July 21st, HYBE Labels and Pledis Entertainment announced that Sector 17, Seventeen’s fourth full-length repackaged album, had sold over 1032,238 copies in the first three days of its release.

Advertisement

Also Read K-pop group Seventeen’s rocking performance in Seoul goes viral In Seoul, the K-pop group SEVENTEEN performed over two nights. They will...

The repackaged album includes four additional songs from Seventeen’s fourth studio album, Face the Sun, which was released in May 2022.

Face the Sun was the only repackaged K-pop album to sell over a million copies in its first week, and the title track, World of Sector 17, topped the iTunes Top Chart in 28 countries.

Sector 17 tells the story of Seventeen’s journey to face the sun.

The repackaged album concludes the journey by discovering a new world where they become the blazing sun itself.

Also Read Seventeen’s fourth album, “Face The Sun,” has sold 2 million copies in pre-order! On Friday, boy band Seventeen released their fourth full-length album, 'Face the...

Advertisement

On May 26, 2015, Seventeen made their debut, with their first album 17 Carat becoming the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to chart Billboard’s ’10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015′ list.