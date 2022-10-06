Wordle today October 7, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle is a web-based word puzzle game that has become very popular.

Every day, the game adds a new five-letter word that players have to figure out.

The answer for Friday, October 7, 2022, has been added to the Wordle 475 level.

Friday, 7 October 2022: Wordle 475 Rules

Find a 5-letter word in 6 tries. Advertisement Color-coded hints tell players if they’re on the right track. A grey term means it’s not today’s level. Yellow means the term is correct but the letters are in the wrong place. Green signifies the word and location are correct.

Hints and Clues for Today, October 7, 2022

Wordle level 475’s answer starts with the letter “D.” The letter ‘Y’ is at the end of the answer of the day. In today’s answer of the day, there is only one vowel, “A.” In the answer to Wordle 475, the letter “D” is used twice.

Answer for Wordle 475: Friday, October 7, 2022

If you tried our hints and clues but still couldn’t solve today’s Wordle problem, don’t worry; we have the solution right here! And so, on this Friday, 7 October 2022, the solution to Wordle 475 is: DANDY