EA Acquires Marvel Characters For Three Games

Electronic Arts has signed a contract with Marvel for three video games.

The first game, Iron Man: Civil War, will be released on December 2.

The games’ protagonists haven’t been revealed yet.

Marvel fans, today I have great news. Electronic Arts just announced that it has signed a contract with Marvel to create three games based on the Disney-owned superhero company’s characters.

The September announcement of an Iron Man video game is the first. So, get ready, because more games based on Marvel characters are on the way.

It’s worth noting that the games’ protagonists haven’t been revealed yet. EA assured fans, however, that the brand-new games’ original narrative would be a good fit for the action-adventure genre.

They will also be available for gaming systems and personal computers. The companies have been working together on games besides Iron Man, as was reported last month by the gaming industry.

Jay Ong, the executive vice president of Marvel Titles, said in a press release that they are eager for gamers to find out more about these games in the distant future.

According to rumours, EA isn’t the only company making Marvel games. In addition to the Civil War game, Skydance New Media is developing a Captain America and Black Panther game set in World War II.

Furthermore, Insomniac is set to release the sequel to its Spider-Man game from 2018 sometime in the new year. Midnight Suns, a Marvel-inspired dark fantasy strategy game, will also be released on December 2.

We don’t know which other superheroes, if any, will be featured in subsequent EA games. Your thoughts on the next games are welcome in the comment area, so let your creativity run wild. How enthused are you?

