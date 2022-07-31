The Russo brothers discuss Tony Stark’s final line in “Avengers: Endgame”.

Part of the pressure came from Iron Man director Jon Favreau, they say.

The brothers also talk about their memorable scenes on “Community” and “Captain America: Civil War”.

The Russo brothers claim that Iron Man director Jon Favreau wasn’t quite certain that Tony Stark; ought to have perished in Avengers: Endgame.

The pair discussed some of their most memorable sequences from works like Community; Captain America: Civil War, and their most recent film, The Gray Man, in a video interview with Vanity Fair. In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark explains that he has collected; all the Infinity Stones and has put them in his suit in order to “snap” the universe’s; half back to life after Thanos wiped it out in Avengers: Infinity War. This is when the two begin their collapse.

Once more, the brothers discuss how they laboriously laboured through a number of lines to be Stark’s; last one before they ultimately used something offered off-hand by Jeffrey Ford; the movie’s editor. The pressure to come up with a line for these movies with [Christopher] Markus; and [Stephen] McFeely is perhaps the most we’ve ever experienced, claims Joe. You don’t want to mess up Tony Stark’s closing statement.

However, as they go into how they planned that final farewell for actor Robert Downey Jr.; they also make it clear that frequent MCU actor and Iron Man director Jon Favreau; was part of the pressure to get Tony Stark’s death scene just right.

Jon Favreau phoned us after reading the screenplay and said, “Are you guys really going to murder Iron Man?” This put some pressure on us; according to the author. Anthony told a story.

Joe continues by describing a conversation he had with Favreau during which he had to “talk him down a ledge”; on their choice to end the narrative for one of the MCU’s most well-known heroes. “I recall standing on the brink of a stage while talking to Favreau on the phone; and trying to talk him down from a precipice because he was saying, “You can’t do this. He remembered, before adding, “We did it nevertheless. It’s going to destroy people, and you don’t want them marching out; of the cinema and into traffic.

They both agree that they could understand Favreau’s worries, particularly given that; in Anthony’s words, “he hadn’t stepped through the process in the manner that we had.” If someone had mentioned it, “we would have reacted the same.”

Why then did they go with it? In spite of the fact that he had risked his life; the Infinity War and Endgame filmmaking team believed; they “had earned the storyline that would feel redemptive; and emotional and uplifting and hopeful,” according to Joe.

