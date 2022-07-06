Santan Dave? Is he still alive? Was he stabbed on his birthday?

Santan Dave? Is he still alive? Was he stabbed (Credits: Instagram)

Santan Dave, real name David Orobosa Omoregie, is one of the most well-known British rappers.

Rumours circulated this week that he was stabbed to death on his birthday.

The 24-year-old has been active on Twitter and Instagram since the rumour broke.

The Internet has been bombarded with rumours this week concerning the death of rapper Dave, better known as ‘Santan Dave.’

His two biggest singles are ‘Thiago Silva’ with AJ Tracey in 2016 and ‘Funky Friday’ in 2018.

Is the rapper actually deceased, or is this all a scam spread via the internet?

Everything you need to know about it is right here.

What are the rumours?

According to rumours that began to circulate, the rapper was stabbed to death on his birthday.

However, these accusations are incorrect, and Santan Dave has not died; instead, he is a victim of yet another celebrity death hoax.

The popularity of the Facebook page “R.I.P. Dave,” which has nearly a million likes, fueled speculation regarding Santan Dave’s claimed death.

As soon as the news of the talented singer’s death was publicised, many fans expressed their grief by writing condolences on the Facebook page.

Is Santan Dave really dead?

The singer’s managers apparently declared that Dave was not deceased.

Dave has been active on Twitter and Instagram since the news of his ‘death’ broke when he shared a selfie of himself in front of a London bus.

Dave’s birthday isn’t even in July; he was born on June 5th.

Santan Dave will perform at the Wireless Festival in Birmingham on July 8th.

Death hoaxes are actually rather common online, as people seek to play horrible pranks on others and misinform them.

Some fans were dissatisfied with the bogus news that followed the debunking of Santan Dave’s death rumour, labelling it risky, tragic, and cruel to the singer’s devoted fans.

