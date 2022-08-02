Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez made headlines, and Jennifer Garner is reportedly worried that he might relapse.

According to an insider, the Gone Girl actor worries that history may repeat itself as he juggles many different projects at once for fear of going insane.

Recently, Ben was seen sobbing with JLo at dinner and dozing off while on a boat trip.

“Jen will always keep an eye on how Ben’s doing,” the source said adding that even his recent nuptials with JLo could not lighten Garner’s tension regarding her burned out ex as per OK! Magazine.

“[Ben] clearly has a lot going on right now with Jennifer and all the attention that comes with their relationship, along with his demanding career, and of course, his kids,” added the source.

“He’s being pulled in a lot of directions — and that’s something that quietly worries Jen,” the insider continued about Affleck, who has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past.

The insider continued by saying that Lopez is not a problem for Garner and that Jen is delighted for Ben, noting that Garner’s concerns are unrelated to Affleck’s marriage.

“Both Jennifers get along very well,” another source said, and the mutual respect between the star women, “has helped positive relations.”

Esme and Max, the children that Lopez has with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, “get along brilliantly” with Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, the children of Garner and Affleck, according to the publication.

“Ben fell asleep because he was exhausted,” the source explained. “He’s been tearing around Vegas and finalizing the purchase of their new home in L.A. His life is a whirlwind.”

The source stated of Affleck’s emotional outburst at dinner with Jennifer Lopez on their romantic date night on Lopez’s birthday, “He’s burning the candle at both ends and that’s why he got emotional at dinner with Jennifer.”