Ben Stiller recently revealed that he is still bothered by the fact that he almost “tanked” an audition

It was for a role in an action-comedy film that was released in the 1990s.

“I tanked my audition for My Cousin Vinny. It still haunts me to this day,” admitted the 56-year-old.

During a media interaction for his show Severance, the actor from Night at the Museum revealed that he had tried out for the role of Ralph Macchio in the movie, which ultimately went to another actor. The Independent reported this information.

The actor went on to add, “You go in as an actor and you do your thing and you sometimes feel really good about it and it just doesn’t work.”

For those who are unaware, the actor first gained widespread recognition through his participation in the late 1980s’ season of Saturday Night Live.

Stiller made his debut in the film industry as a leading actor two years later, in the film Reality Bites, which he also directed.

In addition to that, the actor went on to direct the 1996 film The Cable Guy starring Jim Carrey.

Meanwhile, the actor is making his return to television with his first project since Escape at Dannemora, which can be found streaming on Apple TV.