Harry Styles, a global icon, is renowned for interrupting his performances for various endearing reasons.

The Watermelon Sugar singer has once more captured the hearts of his countless followers after assisting a couple in getting engaged

Proposal held at one of his most recent performances in Portugal.

Advertisement

This Thursday, the 28-year-old As It Was performer interrupted his set midway through a Love On Tour stop in Lisbon to lend a fan’s microphone.

Also Read Harry Styles to get $100 million Harry Styles will play Eros, also known as "Starfox," the brother of...

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Vic on tour (@vic_ontour)

Advertisement

Styles inquired, “How long have you two been together first of all? ” after the concertgoer asked to perform a few lines of a song for his girlfriend. No chance if this lasts for something like two weeks.

Also Read Harry Styles and Lizzo first met in jet Lizzo talked about her bond with Harry Styles. The 'Cuz I Love...

In the video, Styles can be seen approaching the stage, where he stops to look at the pair before giving the man the microphone. Styles invited the audience to sing along with the fan as he sang Can’t Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley to his girlfriend.

A little while later, the man got down on one knee, took the ring out of his wallet, and proposed to the woman.

The new fiancée screamed into the microphone, “Yes,” and the audience applauded the cute couple. Before resuming the show, Styles congratulated the newlyweds.