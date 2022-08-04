Harry Styles to get $100 million
This Thursday, the 28-year-old As It Was performer interrupted his set midway through a Love On Tour stop in Lisbon to lend a fan’s microphone.
Styles inquired, “How long have you two been together first of all? ” after the concertgoer asked to perform a few lines of a song for his girlfriend. No chance if this lasts for something like two weeks.
In the video, Styles can be seen approaching the stage, where he stops to look at the pair before giving the man the microphone. Styles invited the audience to sing along with the fan as he sang Can’t Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley to his girlfriend.
A little while later, the man got down on one knee, took the ring out of his wallet, and proposed to the woman.
The new fiancée screamed into the microphone, “Yes,” and the audience applauded the cute couple. Before resuming the show, Styles congratulated the newlyweds.
