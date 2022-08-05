Kylie Jenner responded to haters who criticized her lab photos for being ‘unsanitary’.

She called them out for ‘spreading false information’.

The 24-year-old said she was in a ‘small, personal space’ at the time.

Kylie Jenner, a successful businesswoman in the beauty industry, has hit back at those who called her latest lab images “unsanitary.”

The 24-year-old former member of the Kardashian family accused the trolls of “spreading false information” and called out cosmetics maker Kevin James Bennett, who on Wednesday criticised Jenner for not adhering to “appropriate hygienic practises” in an Instagram post.

Kylie Cosmetics was launched in 2014 by Jenner, who remarked on Instagram, “Kevin — this photo is not shot in a manufacturing plant. I, along with every other celebrity and owner of a cosmetic company, would never disregard hygienic procedures.

The young millionaire agreed that those behaviours would be “absolutely wrong,” but said that she was in a “small, personal space” in the images published on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress continued, “[I was] producing my own fun samples and capturing images for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing.” “No one is endangering customers!”

“Shame on you Kevin for disseminating false information,” she said in her closing statement.

The caption for Jenner’s initial post read, “In the lab creating new magic for you guys.”

