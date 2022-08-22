Lea Michele and husband celebrate son’s 2nd birthday

Lea Michele is showering her son Ever Leo with a lot of love on his 2nd birthday!

The group wore matching blue-colored attire for the day.

Another photo from the post features a cute road construction-themed cake.

Advertisement

On her son Ever Leo’s second birthday, Lea Michele is giving him lots of love.

Sunday, the Funny Girl actress shared a slideshow of pictures of herself, her daughter Ever, and her husband Zandy Reich to mark the special occasion.

She wrote in the Instagram caption, “Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet Ever. Mommy and Daddy love you more than you will ever know.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) Advertisement

In the first picture, Michele, who is 35 years old, is holding Ever in her arms and smiling for the camera. In the second picture, she, her husband, and their son are all standing close together in what looks like the backyard of a house.

The group all wore blue outfits on that day, and the former Glee star was careful not to show Ever’s face in either picture.

In another picture from the post, her son’s name and the number 2 are written on a cute road construction-themed cake.

Also Read Lea Michele pays heartbreaking tribute to Cory Monteith on anniversary of passing Lea Michele has shared a photo of herself and her former boyfriend...