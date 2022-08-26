Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Jensen Ackles are set to reunite onscreen
Shakira is reportedly spending time with her children. The separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique stunned everyone.
After 12 years of marriage, the ex-couple broke up. Milan and Sasha were born to Milan and Sasha.
According to rumors, Pique has reportedly moved on during the couple’s protracted custody dispute. After PDA-heavy pictures of him and Clara Chia went public, rumors of their relationship started to circulate.
According to images obtained by the Spanish TV network Telecinco, Gerard was seen engaging in PDA with the 23-year-old model Clara Chia. US Weekly reports
In the midst of the same, Shakira has been having a difficult time. The singer has been “heartbroken” at the photographs of her ex’s new relationship, a source told the site.
The source said, “She is happy to have her kids to lean on as this is a tough time for her.”
Amid the ongoing custody battle and now Pique’s romance rumours, Shakira reportedly wants to protect her children and “wants what’s best for the kids and is trying to keep them away from hearing and seeing all the negative things in the news about her” according to the source.
In a joint statement, Shakira and Pique announced their separation in June. The pair requested anonymity while reiterating their commitment to keeping their children’s welfare as their “maximum priority.”
Although the cause of the ex-couple’s split was not made public, it was claimed that suspicions of adultery against the Barcelona defender were the cause of their split. The couple reportedly fell out over money, according to some reports.
