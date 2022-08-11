Following his tour cancellation due to mental health issues, Shawn Mendes discussed seeking therapy and doing things he hasn’t done in a long time.

In an interview with TMZ, the Treat You Better crooner, 24, stated that he is just living his normal life and focusing on healing.

“I’m spending a lot of time doing therapy and just relaxing, man,” Mendes told the publication.

Advertisement

He went on to say that he’s been spending time with family and friends, as well as doing things that he couldn’t because of his hectic work schedule.

Also Read Shawn Mendes celebrates 24th birthday with The Weeknd in Miami Mendes was also seen on the beach in a pair of red...

“I think for me it’s just about spending time doing things that I haven’t done in a long time, like having dinner with friends and stuff,” Mendes explained.

When asked about fans who purchased tickets for his now-cancelled shows, Mendes stated that they would be reimbursed.

“They’ll figure it out.” “I mean, everything works,” the singer explained.

Mendes previously cancelled tour dates in North America and the United Kingdom/Europe in order to prioritise his mental and physical health.

Advertisement

“I need to take the personal time I’ve never taken to ground myself and come back stronger,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

“We were hoping that I would be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I must prioritise my health,” he added.

However, the singer assured his fans that he will continue to release new music and perform on world tours in the future, while also expressing regret for those who had been looking forward to his performances.

Also Read Shawn Mendes cuts a dapper figure while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles In an all-black ensemble, Shawn Mendes looked dapper as he was photographed...

“This isn’t to say I won’t be making new music in the future, and I can’t wait to see you on tour.” “I know you’ve all been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I’ll be back as soon as I’ve had the proper amount of time to heal,” he wrote.