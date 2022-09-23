Advertisement
Alanna Zabel took social media to expose" the singer Adam Levine

Alanna Zabel took social media to expose” the singer Adam Levine

Alanna Zabel took social media to expose” the singer Adam Levine

Alanna Zabel took social media to expose” the singer Adam Levine

  •  The singer’s former teacher from 2007 to 2010, Allana Zabel, claims she got a slew of unwanted texts from the father of two.
  • Adam reportedly told his friends that she had the “greatest ass in town and it was cute,” according to Zabel.
  • This comes after Adam himself released a statement addressing cheating allegations.
The singer’s former teacher from 2007 to 2010, Allana Zabel, claims she got a slew of unwanted texts from the father of two.

Zabel stated that after her partner learned about Levine’s communications, he started to physically abuse her.

“This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Zabel says. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.”

Alanna Zabel used her Instagram Stories to “let it all out” and “expose” the singer.

Adam reportedly told his friends that she had the “greatest ass in town and it was cute,” according to Zabel.

She continued, “He once texted me, ‘I want to spend the day with you naked.'” Adam was a customer of Zabel from 2007 to 2010.

“When you look at the Cause and Effect that came from Adam’s one text, either flirtatious or missing, we can see how cautious and mindful we should be with our actions, and how they affect others,” she wrote.

This comes after Adam himself released a statement addressing cheating allegations. He revealed that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

