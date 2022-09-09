 Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella’s relationship story

The retired WWE wrestler was engaged to John Cena at the time they first connected when they were put together on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars in 2017.

In the most romantic way possible, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev got to know one another.

The retired WWE wrestler was engaged to John Cena at the time they first connected when they were put together on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars in 2017. But after six years of dating, Bella and Cena announced their separation in July 2018.

Later that year, the DWTS contestants reconnected, and in March 2019, they made their Instagram relationship public. Since then, Bella and Chigvintsev have celebrated a number of occasions together, including their engagement in November 2019, the birth of a son in July 2020, and their nuptials in August 2022.

“They say love conquers all… and it sure does,” Bella wrote about their relationship in an Instagram post in March 2020. “So many people, in the beginning, said it was just lust, my feelings weren’t real, it was just the dance, the infatuation, the mystery of this person, but I knew & felt it was always more. I listened to my heart, my soul, my body, I knew deep down that this was God’s gift, his answered prayer.”

Here is everything you need to know about Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s relationship, from their involvement with Dancing with the Stars to their Parisian wedding.

