Constance Wu claims that the producer of “Fresh off the Boat” harassed her sexually

Actress Constance Wu is speaking out about her experience on “Fresh off the Boat” and alleging that a senior producer of the 2015–20 sitcom assaulted her sexually.

In an interview, Wu discusses an episode from her biography making a Scene in which, according to sources, a producer that Wu only uses as a first name displayed “controlling tactics.” “

Wu further disclosed that the producer caressed her thigh and lightly grazed her crotch in 2015 when she was watching a sporting event.

“My very first TV program was “Fresh off the Boat.” This world was thrust upon me, “Wu said.

“My parents are not employed in this field. People also assumed I knew what I was doing because I was 30 years old. I became anxious and ashamed as a result.”

The actor of “The Crazy Rich Asians” said that there had been another fight over visiting a film festival during the second season of “Fresh off the Boat,” but Wu had gained enough confidence by that point to sever her relationship with the offending producer.

Wu acknowledged in an interview that she had previously held back from discussing this circumstance for fear of the repercussions.

Wu added, “I kept quiet about a lot of sexual harassment and intimidation that I experienced the first two seasons of the program for a really long period.

“Because after the first two seasons, when it became successful and I no longer had to worry about losing my job, I was able to start saying “no” to the intimidation and harassment from this specific producer. So I said to myself, “You know what? I handled it, no one needs to know, and I don’t have to tarnish the reputation of this Asian-American producer. I don’t have to tarnish the show’s standing.”

Wu again addressed the notorious tweet in 2019, upon the news that ABC has picked up “Fresh Off the Boat” for a second season.

In an interview, she stated, “I wanted to have a clean slate so I didn’t have to start a show with all these memories of abuse.”

“A few people knew (the harassment) was happening, and to go to work every day and see those people who knew that he was sexually harassing me being ‘buddy-buddy’ with him felt like a betrayal every time,” she added.

