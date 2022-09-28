Dustin Lance Black says his head injury last month was “severe”

Dustin Lance Black, an Oscar-winning screenwriter, claims he had a “severe brain injury” one month prior that kept him down for some time.

I suffered a severe head injury a month ago that rendered me incapacitated.

This week, Lance Black said that his husband, Olympic diver Tom Daly, flew him to the Greek Islands in order to make him “shut off.”

Advertisement

Dustin Lance Black, an Oscar-winning screenwriter, claims he had a “severe brain injury” one month prior that kept him down for some time. The author of “Milk,” who was last seen attending public events in July, did not divulge the specifics of his injury but said it will take time for him to recuperate.

On Monday, Lance Black shared a health update with his fans and followers on Instagram.

“I suffered a severe head injury a month ago that rendered me incapacitated. My physicians told me to turn off my brain in the hopes that it would recover when I showed minimal improvement.

“For a creative person who relies on his brain to work, care for, and love people, this has been a difficult and terrifying period. I now realize how long the journey back will be “He composed.

This week, Lance Black said that his husband, Olympic diver Tom Daly, flew him to the Greek Islands in order to make him “shut off.” Tom Daly is also the creator of the recently released FX limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” which stars the Emmy-nominated Andrew Garfield.

“I already get the impression that this vacation is moving things in the correct direction, and I can now share a little more openly. I appreciate all of your kindness and tolerance. More will follow. Promise, “He added as he showed them their trip photos.

Advertisement

According to the rumors, Lance Black also authored and produced the upcoming Bayard Rustin biopic “Rustin,” which will be helmed by George C. Wolfe.

Also Read Russia decides not to submit any Oscar nominations Russia has decided not to send an official Oscar nominee for the...